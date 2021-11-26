Women Startup Summit 3.0 in December

KOCHI

26 November 2021 02:09 IST

KSUM invites applications

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organising Women Startup Summit 3.0 next month to inspire women in entrepreneurship by facilitating their participation in three sections: Innovation Challenge, Investor Café, and Hackathon.

The winners of the Innovation Challenge as part of the December 15-16 summit will receive a grant of ₹5 lakh. Applicants should be Indian start-ups with one or more women as the principal shareholders. Also, they should have conceived a feasible product model. The start-ups must have registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and must bear the KSUM’s unique ID.

Applications for the December 15 Innovation Challenge can be made till November 30 at https://bit.ly/WomenInnovationGrant. Besides the ₹5-lakh grant, the winning entrepreneurs will be eligible for soft loans of up to ₹15 lakh (with an interest rate of 6%) and seed funds.

Advertising

Advertising

The Investor Café will be to promote investment in existing start-ups. It will provide entrepreneurs with an opportunity to directly interact with investors so as to further strengthen business.

As for the Hackathon, which will be a hybrid event with both online and offline sessions, the winning women entrepreneurs will be eligible for a three-month pre-incubation at the KSUM or internship at Ernst & Young.