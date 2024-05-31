Women reap bumper harvest of green mussels

Women farmers at Moothakunnam and Kottappuram have reaped a bumper harvest of green mussels under the guidance of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Kudumbashree units involved in mussel farming in these places harvested 2.5 tonnes from the farms, 1.5 tonnes from Moothakunnam, and one tonne from Kottappuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communication from the CMFRI said mussel farming that began in December last year was carried out under the guidance of experts from the institute.

After the harvest, the produce underwent depuration, a scientific process of expelling contaminants from the gills and gut of mussels by providing them with well-purified seawater before they are used for consumption.

Depurated mussel meat from farms is available for sale at the CMFRI. It is available at the Agriculture Technology Information Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days till stocks last. The mussel has been priced at ₹250 for a 250-gram packet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.