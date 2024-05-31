GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women reap bumper harvest of green mussels

Published - May 31, 2024 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Women from Moothakunnam with the harvested mussels.

Women from Moothakunnam with the harvested mussels. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Women farmers at Moothakunnam and Kottappuram have reaped a bumper harvest of green mussels under the guidance of the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Kudumbashree units involved in mussel farming in these places harvested 2.5 tonnes from the farms, 1.5 tonnes from Moothakunnam, and one tonne from Kottappuram.

A communication from the CMFRI said mussel farming that began in December last year was carried out under the guidance of experts from the institute.

After the harvest, the produce underwent depuration, a scientific process of expelling contaminants from the gills and gut of mussels by providing them with well-purified seawater before they are used for consumption.

Depurated mussel meat from farms is available for sale at the CMFRI. It is available at the Agriculture Technology Information Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days till stocks last. The mussel has been priced at ₹250 for a 250-gram packet.

human interest / Kochi

