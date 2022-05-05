Women reap bumper harvest of green mussels

Women involved in green mussel farming in Moothakunnam and Chettuva have reaped a bumper harvest. The Kudumbashree units saw a total yield of 1.5 tonnes from Moothakunnam and 350 kg from Chettuva, said a communication from the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI). Scientists from the institute had guided the women.

The mussel farming was started in December last year in farms comprising bamboo racks and poles. The harvested mussles were put through depuration, a process to expel contaminants from gills and guts of the mussels by providing them with purified seawater before they are used for consumption.

Depurated mussel meat from the farms are available for sale at the CMFRI. It is also available at the Agriculture Technology Information Centre (ATIC) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on all working days till stock lasts. It is being sold at a rate of ₹200 for a 250-gram packet.