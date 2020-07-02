Prisoners’ bid to escape foiled

Kochi

02 July 2020 19:01 IST

Three remand prisoners at the women’s jail at Kakkanad on Thursday morning made an attempt to escape, which was thwarted by jail officials.

The inmates were taken out for placing waste outside the jail entrance when they made a bid to escape by pushing aside the accompanying officials around 7 a.m.

“They ran along the Seaport-Airport Road but their attempt was foiled within five minutes as our officers chased them down,” said senior jail authorities.

Advertising

Advertising

All three were accused in petty thefts, one in Central station and the other two in Ettumanoor station. The Infopark police have registered a case against them.