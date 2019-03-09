Women metro commuters honoured

Five women who travelled the most in Kochi metro since its inception in June 2017 were honoured as part of the International Women’s Day observance here on Friday.

Swapna Augustine, a differently-abled painter, who participated as the chief guest at the function, handed over a painting drawn by her to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). It will be kept at the Edappally metro station where the function was organised. KMRL chose Dr. Anusha George, a resident of Aluva, who made 1,880 trips in the metro as the ‘most travelled woman commuter’. It also honoured Golda Jose of Edappally, Reeba Suresh of Aluva, Shini Lukose Umesh of Aluva, and Jayasree T.R., a BSNL employee and native of Ambattukavu.

“The Kochi metro is the safest and best mode of transport in the Greater-Kochi area. The high number of trips undertaken by women of Kochi city denotes how safe the system of mass rapid transport is,” said Thiruman Archunan, director (projects), KMRL. He also delivered the Women’s Day message.

KMRL director (systems) D.K. Sinha handed over gift vouchers to the chosen commuters. Apart from metro officials, students of SCMS College and the general public attended the event.

Event at Custom House

A slew of programmes marked the International Women’s Day observance at Custom House here. Commissioner of Customs Sumit Kumar inaugurated a toilet complex at Government Higher Secondary School which was refurbished by the Custom House. He also handed over sanitary napkin vending machine, incinerator, books, and other school supplies to 10 students of the school.

The observance with the theme ‘Think equal, build smart and innovate for change’ was inaugurated by Pullela Nageswara Rao, Chief Commissioner of Central Tax, Excise and Customs. It was followed by a seminar for officials.

Customs Group dance team, which won the first prize at the All India Revenue Cultural Meet 2018-19 held in Kolkata, was felicitated, and a ladies rest room at Custom House was inaugurated by the senior-most lady officer, G. Susheela.