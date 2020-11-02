Women leaders in Kochi willing to test political waters again

Kochi

02 November 2020 00:48 IST

Soumini Jain says she will go by decision of party leadership

Most of the prominent women councillors in the outgoing council of the Kochi Corporation may once again test their electoral fortunes in the ensuing civic polls.

While a few openly stated that they would be in the fray, some others maintained that they would wait for their parties to decide on their political future.

The prominent among the women leaders who vowed to go by the wishes of the political party leadership was Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain.

Advertising

Advertising

“I will go by the decision of the Congress party leadership and will follow its directives,” said Ms. Jain when asked whether she would be in the fray.

On the question whether she, if asked to contest, could settle for something less in the next council which would be led by a male Mayor, Ms. Jain said she belonged to a party where Oommen Chandy, a former Chief Minister, was now functioning as an MLA.

Shiny Mathew, who had earlier staked her claim to the post of Kochi Mayor, expressed her willingness to contest in the election, if the party was keen on fielding her.

“There are a few divisions in West Kochi which are reserved for women. If the party picks me as a candidate, I shall contest.” she said.

On a winning streak

Shyamala S. Prabhu, the BJP councillor who created a history of sorts by posting six straight victories from Cheralai division, is all set to repeat her electoral performance.

Ms. Prabhu, who has been representing the division for 30 years in a row, even when the division was unreserved and made a general seat, is likely to contest the upcoming polls.

“A decision on my candidature has to be taken by the party. If at all I am contesting, it will be in Cheralai and no other division of the local body,” she said.

V.K. Minimol, former Health Standing Committee chairperson, of the Congress, is one of the probables who may get the party ticket second time to contest. She has been busy with organisational activities in the divisions from where she could seek a second term as the councillor. “Let the party take a call on the candidate,” she said.

Grecy Joseph, chairperson of the Development Standing Committee who fell out favour with the Congress leadership, said she would certainly be in the electoral battle. Ms. Joseph was suspended from the party after her refusal to resign from the post of chairperson of the Standing Committee. “I will be contesting in the election. However, I am waiting for a decision from the party leadership regarding the disciplinary action against me,” she said.

Poornima Narayan and Sunila Selvan, the two Standing Committee chairpersons of the CPI(M), left their decision on electoral plans to the organisation.

Prathibha Ansari, chairperson of the Health Standing committee who won the election last time as an LDF-backed Independent, may this time contest in the party symbol if the CPI(M) decides to field her.