Women KGOA members protest 

July 24, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Women members of Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA) under the Ernakulam district unit organised a meeting at the Ernakulam district collectorate on Monday protesting against atrocities on women in Manipur and demanding immediate restoration of normality in the State. All-India secretary of CITU Deepa K. Rajan inaugurated the protest meeting, said a press release here. NGO Union district vice-president Lincy Girikuttan, district joint secretary S. Ajitha spoke at the meeting, the press release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.