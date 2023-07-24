Women KGOA members protest 

July 24, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Women members of Kerala Gazetted Officers’ Association (KGOA) under the Ernakulam district unit organised a meeting at the Ernakulam district collectorate on Monday protesting against atrocities on women in Manipur and demanding immediate restoration of normality in the State. All-India secretary of CITU Deepa K. Rajan inaugurated the protest meeting, said a press release here. NGO Union district vice-president Lincy Girikuttan, district joint secretary S. Ajitha spoke at the meeting, the press release added.