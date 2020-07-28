Women-friendly shelter opens at Kaloor bus station

Actor Asha Sarath and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam) G. Poonguzhali inaugurating the bus shelter-cum-feeding room on Monday. Hibi Eden, MP, is seen.

KOCHI

28 July 2020 00:29 IST

Initiative made by Hibi Eden, MP

A women-friendly bus shelter, which includes a feeding room, built at a cost of ₹25 lakh was inaugurated at the Kaloor bus stand by actor-dancer Asha Sharath and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order and Traffic) G. Poonguzhali.

The initiative was made by Hibi Eden, MP, whose constituency fund during his tenure as MLA was used for the construction.

Ms. Sharath inaugurated the bus shelter, while Ms. Poonguzhali inaugurated the modern 176-sq. ft feeding room.

Security

At the waiting shed, CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure the security of passengers. A ramp has been built for differently abled people.

The bus shelter was built by KEL, a public sector undertaking.

It would be good if the slaughterhouse behind the bus stand was shifted to an alternative space by availing funds under the Smart Cities Mission, said Mr. Eden said. T.J. Vinod, MLA, was present at the inaugural function.