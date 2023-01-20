Women entrepreneurs visit Biennale

January 20, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

A delegation of 100 women entrepreneurs part of FLO, the women’s chapter of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), visited the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Friday to study the vast scope of contemporary art.

The group was led by Jayshree Menon, chairperson of FLO, Bengaluru.

“The visit aims to empower women in the field of art learning,” said Ms. Menon, originally from Kollengode, Palakkad. The members of FLO, which runs many charity organisations, will be inspired to work towards the betterment of society after being influenced by the rich ideas presented here, she added.

A. Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary; Simone Joseph, art advisor from New York, and Joseph, artist, also visited the Biennale on Friday. Among the visitors were 43 students from Yellow Train school, Mudalipalayam, Coimbatore.