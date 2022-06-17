Kochi

Women entrepreneurs make waves at Vyapar

Women entrepreneurs have made a mark at the ongoing Vyapar 2022 with a range of products.

A total of 65 of the 300 exhibition stalls at the event expo are of women business leaders.  

Ranging from food products to handicrafts, they have displayed riveting products for buyers, including global e-commerce biggies. 

Minimol Mathew, owner of organic mushroom farm Nahomi, has displayed a raft of value-added products made from mushroom including oyster mushroom powder, oil, chocolate, soap, pickle, and cake. 

Geetha from Kalpetta has set up a stall for her venture West Mount Caffe, which she said sold premium coffee powder Arabica primarily to Dubai.  

Kasaragod-based Arunakshi M launched her enterprise Viflowers, a pillow and mattress-making venture, during the pandemic and has done good business.  

Organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce to give a fillip to the MSME sector hit hard by the pandemic, the three-day Vyapar 2022 will conclude on Saturday and the public can visit the exhibition for free between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.  

 


