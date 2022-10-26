Woman’s murder in Kochi: suspect still at large even as police confirm victim’s true identity

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 26, 2022 21:49 IST

Two days after the body of a woman was found hidden in a rented home at Girinagar, the prime suspect remains at large.

Ram Bahadur Bisht, 46, of Nepal, who has now emerged to be victim’s live-in partner, has been absconding since the discovery of the body wrapped in multiple plastic covers and blankets in the kitchen of the house on Monday evening. The stench from the four-days-old body eventually led to its discovery.

While the name of the accused was available from the rent agreement, no ID proof was available since the landlady had failed to collect any. Lack of ID proof had made establishing the identity of the victim as well.

Initially, the victim was identified as Lakshmi of Maharashtra. However, the South police, who are investigating the case, have eventually traced the true identity of the victim after much hardship. She was identified as Bhageerati Dhami, 30, of Beldandi in Nepal. Though they were thought to be married couple, it has now emerged that they were live-in partners.

“Tracking the mobile phone number of the accused helped trace one of his old friends, and that helped track the true identity of the victim. We had since contacted her family and exchanged her photographs,” said a police officer.

The post-mortem report has confirmed that the victim was strangled to death. However, the police could not zero in on the exact reason leading to the murder.

Meanwhile, the police have intensified the hunt for the accused who is suspected to have slipped outside the State.

