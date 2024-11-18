ADVERTISEMENT

Woman’s death: daughter seeks CBI probe alleging medical negligence

Published - November 18, 2024 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C

The Kerala High Court on Monday sought the response of the State government on a plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of 65-year-old Susheela Devi of Aluva allegedly due to medical negligence at a private hospital at Chalakkudy and the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital.

The court passed the order while considering a writ petition filed by Suchitra S., daughter of the deceased. She alleged that her mother’s death was caused by gross medical negligence, including the improper placement of Ryles tube, delayed intervention, refusal of specialist consultation, and mishandling of critical procedures. She alleged that a nursing student at St. James Hospital, Chalakudy, had administered enteral nutrition via the Ryles tube without conducting adequate clinical assessment leading to a bout of aspiration pneumonia. She also alleged that there was negligence on the part of the doctors at the medical college when her mother was shifted there. The petitioner added that the police investigation had been compromised by political influence and lack of expertise. The Kerala State Medical Council and the local authorities had failed to take adequate action against the responsible medical personnel, she said.

