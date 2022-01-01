Woman, two children found dead in house in Kochi

KOCHI

01 January 2022 19:01 IST

Police register case charging husband with murder

A woman, aged 36, and her two children, aged five and eight, were allegedly killed by her husband who unsuccessfully attempted to take his own life at their house on K.P. Vallon Road here.

Narayanan, 41, who was allegedly found with self-inflicted wounds, was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was said to be stable. The South police have registered a case charging him with murder.

The shocking incident came to light after the woman’s brother dropped in at her house around 9 a.m. He found his sister and two children motionless, while her husband showed signs of life. Following that, he alerted the South police. Though the woman and her children were rushed to hospital, they were declared brought dead.

“The accused had served his wife and children with sleeping pills. But as they proved ineffective, he strangulated them. He also had sleeping pills and tried to strangulate himself unsuccessfully. He then cut his neck and hands probably with a blade,” the police said.

The police suspect that piling debts probably led the accused to commit the crime. He was a wholesale dealer of flowers, which he used to procure from Tamil Nadu. His business then reportedly nosedived into debt following successive floods.

He had approached his brother-in-law the previous day seeking financial help but was turned away. The brother-in-law rang up the accused on Saturday and demanded that his children be put on line only to be told that they were sleeping. “He felt something amiss, as the accused sounded evasive,” the police said.

His arrest will be recorded, and he will be produced in court once he is discharged.

Helpline - 0484-2540530