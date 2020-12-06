Woman suffers serious injuries in fall

In a bizarre turn of event, an injured woman was found atop the portico of an apartment complex near Marine Drive on Saturday morning.

The woman, seemingly in her 50s, identified as Kumari from Salem in Tamil Nadu, was working as a domestic help in one of the houses in the six-floor apartment complex. She had sustained serious injuries incurred in a fall during what seems to be an adventurous attempt to scale down using two saris tied together from the balcony alongside the kitchen gone horribly wrong.

Though she is suspected to have fallen sometime around 5 a.m., she was found only over three hours later by residents. Fire and rescue personnel rushed her to the General Hospital from there she was referred to a private hospital where she remains admitted in the ICU in a critical state.

The police said she used to sleep in the kitchen and the family that engaged her found the door to the kitchen locked with no response from inside in the morning.

“The sari could have helped her land on the portico safely but she probably lost the grip on it along the way. The reason behind her attempt could be gauged only if we get to speak to her,” said K. Laljy, Assistant Commissioner, Ernakulam.