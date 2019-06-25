Woman succumbs to burn injuries

A woman died after allegedly setting herself ablaze in front of the house of her former employer at Madaplathuruth near Moothakunnam in North Paravur on Monday around 6 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Ambily, 39, of Madaplathuruth. The Vadakkekkara police have registered a case of unnatural death.

She was a widow and had a teenage daughter. The incident occurred in front of the house of Sudhi alias Ambi, a resident of Andippillykkavu.

Sudhi’s family was reportedly alerted by a loud scream outside their house on Monday. Sudhi along with his neighbours reportedly managed to douse the fire though the woman had by then sustained severe burns. She was rushed to the Paravur government hospital and later shifted to the intensive care unit of Ernakulam Medical College Hospital at Kalamassery, where she succumbed to the injuries around 11.30 a.m.

The police said the victim was a long-time employee at the hotel-cum-catering unit run by Sudhi before she was fired recently. Since then she had been working at another hotel at North Paravur. The police said they were yet to reach a conclusion as to why the victim had taken the extreme step. Her former employee is being interrogated.

Suicide prevention helpline: Maitri - 0484-2540530