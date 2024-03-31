Woman stabbed to death in Muvattupuzha hospital

March 31, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KOCHI

A young woman from Nirappu near Muvattupuzh was stabbed to death inside the Muvattupuzha General Hospital around 3 p.m. on March 31 (Sunday). The deceased was identified as Simna Sakeer, who had come to visit her father undergoing treatment at the hospital. Initial reports said the attack took place within the hospital premises, near the maternity ward.

Shahul Ali from Punnamattam was taken into custody on the hospital premises. According to the police he also sustained injuries in the incident.

The young woman died on the spot from stab wounds, most of which she sustained on her neck and back. It’s unclear whether the victim and the attacker knew each other, but the police suspect they might have been acquaintances. The immediate provocation for the attack, however, is not known.