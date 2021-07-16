Kochi

Woman, son held on cheating charge

The Aluva East police on Friday arrested a mother-son duo on the charge of cheating by masquerading as telecommunication officials.

The arrested were identified as Usha, 50, and Akhil, 25, of Thiruvankulam in Thripunithura. They are accused of swindling ₹52 lakh from a resident of Ramamangalam in several lots.

The police said that Usha and the victim used to be college mates and met after a long time at an old students’ meet. The accused convinced the victim that she was an inspector in the telecommunications service and initially secured ₹10 lakh from him on the pretext of some business need. Later, the victim gave another ₹42 lakh through his bank account. Later, ₹6 lakh was refunded.

The fraud started last year. The District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik had formed a special investigation squad to probe the case.

A team led by Inspector C.L. Sudheer, sub inspector M.M. Khadeeja, assistant sub inspector Binoj Gopalakrishnan, and civil police officer Sajeev made the arrest.


