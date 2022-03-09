Woman seeks judicial intervention to terminate pregnancy of minor daughter

‘Such a move inevitable to save the future of rape survivor’

The hapless mother of a 10-year-old rape survivor is knocking at the doors of justice to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter, who is in the eighth month of pregnancy.

In her petition, moved on the eve of International Women’s Day at the Kerala High Court, the mother submitted that the girl was “neither mentally prepared to accept the state of affairs of pregnancy nor prepared to deliver the child” and the pregnancy had caused “innumerable mental stress and change of attitude in her normal life”. The termination of pregnancy was inevitable to save the future of the survivor, the mother submitted.

The mother sought judicial intervention as the law permits termination of pregnancy only up to 24 weeks. Section 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 provides for exceptional circumstances that allow the termination of pregnancy of a minor girl child. In this case, the young girl was into the 30th week of her pregnancy.

The mother moved the High Court through the High Court Legal Services Committee.

Narrating the plight of the young girl and her family, the mother submitted that the family members were in a state of shock over the turn of events. The young girl was not mentally prepared to accept the present state of affairs and deliver the child as she was mentally shaken.

Medical experts attending to the child were of the opinion that the completion of pregnancy and delivery of the baby would adversely affect her physical and mental health. Moreover, the possible social isolation of the minor girl giving birth to a child at such a young age was a matter of concern, she submitted.

Incidentally, the police had registered an FIR in the case and booked her father for rape. He has also been booked under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and the Protection of the Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The court has sought a medical report from a medical board to decide on the case.