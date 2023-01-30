HamberMenu
Woman run over by bus

January 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was killed in an accident involving a private bus here on Monday.

Lakshmi, 43, of Kalamassery was crossing the road in front of a parked bus near Lisie Hospital. She was knocked down and run over by the bus when the driver allegedly steered it forward.

The Ernakulam North police have since taken the driver into custody. He was identified as Sebastian, 37, of South Chellanam.

Arrested

Two brothers were arrested by the Central police after a dispute over car parking ended in a scuffle. The arrested are Vinod, 22, and Vishan, 26, of Ernakulam. The incident took place at an apartment near South railway station on Sunday night. An argument over parking of car with apartment manager Rajan Pillai led to scuffle in which the manager was allegedly beaten up, and he ended up with a fractured nasal bone.

