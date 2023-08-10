Woman put on ‘trial’ by accused before alleged murder

August 10, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The woman who was allegedly stabbed to death in an apartment, which served as a popular franchise hotel, at Pottakkuzhi near Kaloor on Wednesday night was subjected to physical and mental torture by the accused before being killed, it has emerged.

Reshma, 27, of Changanassery, was allegedly stabbed on her neck multiple times by the accused, identified as Naushid, 31, of Balussery in Kozhikode. Naushid had reportedly put the victim on a ‘trial’ of sorts and videographed it, the clip of which had been reportedly found by the police from his mobile phone. The two had met on social media and had known each other for over three years.

“The accused firmly believed that the victim had been involved in black magic to endanger him. He was also under the impression that the victim had spread canards about his sexual prowess,” said police sources.

The police recovered the weapon used for the alleged murder from the neighbourhood in the course of a crime scene evidence collection conducted with Naushid on Thursday evening.

Reportedly, the accused had summoned the victim to the apartment, of which he was the caretaker, on Wednesday. The police were alerted about a possible attack on the woman at which a control room vehicle rushed to the spot.

By the time the police reached, the victim was found in a pool of blood. Though the police found her gasping for life and rushed her to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead.

“Initially, we weren’t sure that Naushid was the accused. However, the officer with the control room vehicle tactfully took him into custody and brought him to the police station,” police sources said. The Town North police have registered a case for murder.