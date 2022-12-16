Woman protests in front of police station alleging non-action over unauthorised eviction and trespass

December 16, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman staged a sit-in in front of the Palluruthy police station on Friday demanding action on her petition against the alleged trespass into her rented house and the unauthorised eviction by the landlord.

Premini A. and her 15-year-old daughter have been staying at a rented house at Palluruthy since July on a 11-month rent agreement. She alleged that the landowner, a woman, with little notice asked her to vacate citing no reasons even though the rent agreement was still valid.

“We were away for a couple of days, and when we returned on the night of December 12, the landlord and the family were found to have forced their way into the house though they were yet to return the advance balance of ₹33,250. We could not take our possessions, including my daughter’s books at a time when she is preparing for the Standard 10 CBSE board exam in February,” said Ms. Premini.

She alleged that the councillor for Division 21, C.R. Sudheer, declined to intervene while the police refused to file a case on her petition but instead asked her to move into a shelter home. Following this, her lawyer T.B. Mini lodged a petition with the Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner of Police on Friday.

The Palluruthy police on their part said the woman was erratic with the rent, and that she had agreed to vacate the house on December 7. The landlord had constructed the house on loan and could not afford irregular rent.

Mr. Sudheer said the landlord had complained to him that the petitioner was not paying the agreed rent of ₹8,000 following which he had spoken to her. “She said the house didn’t have adequate facilities and hence didn’t warrant the agreed rent. I told her it was better to look for a better house in that case, which she agreed to do on December 7 by settling the rent dues at ₹7,000 a month. I was a witness and signatory to that agreement. But then she failed to keep her word and went incommunicado,” he said.

Ms. Mini dispelled the allegations, including non-payment of full rent, as baseless. “Even if that was the case, forcing the way into the house when the tenant was away amounted to criminal trespass,” she said.

Later on Friday evening, the Palluruthy police was asked by the Assistant Commissioner to register a case on the woman’s petition.