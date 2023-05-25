Woman petitions SPC over alleged defamatory report

May 25, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

Sara Robin, a resident of Kochi and a member of an animal welfare collective, has petitioned the State Police Chief (SPC) over the alleged defamatory and fake news being spread about her and her celebrity sister Meera Jasmine, a Malayalam film actor, accusing them of illegal mobilisation of funds for the wild tusker Arikompan.

The State Special Branch has launched a probe into the alleged financial scam on the pretext of helping Arikompan on a petition by Sreejith Perumana, social activist and lawyer.

In her petition, Ms. Robin, who is member of a soon-to-be-registered animal welfare organisation, accused Mr. Perumana and two others of spreading fake allegations on social media that the organisation had mobilised ₹8 lakh in the name of Arikompan. This, she complained, was an attempt to defame her and her sister and stamp them as fraudsters.

Earlier, Ms. Robin, while speaking to a news channel, denied having collected any such funds and sought to know why those who had contributed had not raised any complaint, if that was the case. She said the organisation was only about to be registered and had no account to receive funds. Those who raised the allegations should make clear through which account the funds were received and dubbed the charges as an attempt to sabotage the nascent organisation.