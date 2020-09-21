Woman offers organs for sale to pay rent, medical bills

The woman who put up a notice offering her organs for sale to raise money for the treatment of her children on Container Road at Mulavukad in Kochi on Monday.

Kochi

21 September 2020 20:30 IST

Financial crisis forces family to leave house and set up makeshift shed on roadside

Unable to pay rent and medical bills, a 44-year-old woman and her five children set up a shed by the side of the International Container Transshipment Terminal Road in Ernakulam late on Sunday, with a board reading that the woman’s organs were up for sale to fund her children’s medical expenses.

Santhi, who had been living in Varapuzha, said that she was unable to pay rent for a few months and was asked to leave the house. They set up a makeshift shed by the side of the road on Sunday evening and spent the night there, before the Mulavukad police took them to the station on Monday morning to get them out of the rain. Her 21-year-old son, Sajith, said that Health Minister K.K. Shylaja had informed the family that the State government would foot their medical expenses, but the family was uncertain if any help would be forthcoming.

Three of his siblings had health problems, Sajith said. One of his brothers now needed a surgery after an accident he suffered last year. Medical bills had put the family in debt and forced his mother to place the board offering her organs for sale, Sajith said. The accident had rendered his brother jobless, while he had not been able to find a job himself with the COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions.

Natives of Malappuram, Santhi and the family had moved to Ernakulam for her daughter’s neurosurgery about nine years ago. After an accident when she was a toddler, the 11-year-old had persistent health issues, Sajith said.

Ernakulam Lions Club will foot the family’s rent for the next six months, besides paying the school fees for the two minors in the family. District Collector S. Suhas said that the administration would ascertain if the family was eligible for housing benefits under the LIFE Mission.

V.D. Satheesan, MLA representing Paravur, said that his office had earlier helped the family out financially after they had desperately reached out to him.