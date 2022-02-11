Woman killed in suspected hit-and-run case in Kochi

Police on the hunt for an SUV suspected to be involved in the accident

A woman died and her hostel mate was critically injured in what is suspected to be a case of hit-and-run along the national highway near Thykoodam here on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sandra Babu, 23, of Kanjirapally, and the injured is Ajithra, 24, of Palakkad. They were reportedly hit by a speeding car, which then sped away. The police are going through the CCTV camera footage to identify the vehicle involved.

The duo was reportedly returning to the hostel after buying food and were crossing the road when they were knocked down by a car speeding along from the Kundannoor side. The deceased was left by the roadside for around 15 minutes before she was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. She could have been saved if not for the crucial loss of time, a police official said. The injured remains admitted in the ICU.

The police have registered a case and are looking for an SUV that is suspected to be involved in the accident.

Teens killed

Two teenagers were killed after their motorcycle rammed a tree at Kadamakkudy on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Vaishnav and Rebin Lijo, both 17 years old from Kadamakkudy. While one died on the spot, the other succumbed to injuries at a hospital.