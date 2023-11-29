Woman killed in road accident near Aluva

November 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman was killed after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion was knocked down from behind by another motorcycle at Pulinchodu near Aluva on Wednesday around 1 a.m. The accident took place on the national highway near metro pillar 63.

The deceased was identified as Liya Jiji, 21, of Chalakudy, Thrissur. Libin Joy, 23, who was riding the motorcycle was admitted to a private hospital at Angamaly with injuries. The victim was on her way home.

Though the victim had worn helmet, her head injury proved fatal. The body was released to the family after post-mortem.

