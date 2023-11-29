ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in road accident near Aluva

November 29, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was killed after the motorcycle on which she was riding pillion was knocked down from behind by another motorcycle at Pulinchodu near Aluva on Wednesday around 1 a.m. The accident took place on the national highway near metro pillar 63.

The deceased was identified as Liya Jiji, 21, of Chalakudy, Thrissur. Libin Joy, 23, who was riding the motorcycle was admitted to a private hospital at Angamaly with injuries. The victim was on her way home.

Though the victim had worn helmet, her head injury proved fatal. The body was released to the family after post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US