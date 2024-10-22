Woman killed in road accident in Kochi

A woman scooterist was killed and the pillion rider injured when their scooter met with an accident involving another scooter at Madavana Junction along the national highway bypass on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Sanila Dayal, 40, of Palluruthy. Suja Subeesh M, 40, who was riding pillion, was injured after she along with the victim was thrown onto the opposite lane. Meanwhile, Shynod R, 50, whose scooter was also involved in the accident, ended up with a leg fracture. Reportedly, his scooter’s mirror got entangled with the other scooter leading the woman rider to lose control of her vehicle.

The victim, who was rushed to a nearby private hospital with a head injury and ear bleeding, was in an unresponsive state notwithstanding administering CPR for 20 minutes. She was declared dead at 9.25 a.m. The other two injured were also admitted to the same hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.