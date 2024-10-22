GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman killed in road accident in Kochi

Published - October 22, 2024 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman scooterist was killed and the pillion rider injured when their scooter met with an accident involving another scooter at Madavana Junction along the national highway bypass on Tuesday around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Sanila Dayal, 40, of Palluruthy. Suja Subeesh M, 40, who was riding pillion, was injured after she along with the victim was thrown onto the opposite lane. Meanwhile, Shynod R, 50, whose scooter was also involved in the accident, ended up with a leg fracture. Reportedly, his scooter’s mirror got entangled with the other scooter leading the woman rider to lose control of her vehicle.

The victim, who was rushed to a nearby private hospital with a head injury and ear bleeding, was in an unresponsive state notwithstanding administering CPR for 20 minutes. She was declared dead at 9.25 a.m. The other two injured were also admitted to the same hospital.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:53 pm IST

Related Topics

road accident / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.