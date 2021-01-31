Woman killed in road accident at Maradu

A 43-year-old woman died on Saturday morning after the car in which she was travelling rammed a goods carrier near a private mall at Maradu.
While Joemol was declared dead on arrival, her brother Sanjoe, 45, who was driving the car sustained injuries. The duo were proceeding to Chottanikkara to meet their relatives. They belong to Nellikunnu in Thrissur. The accident occurred around 7 a.m.
Meanwhile, an autorickshaw driver who helped the victims reach a nearby hospital died after dropping them, reportedly due to cardiac arrest. Thampi, 54, a resident of Thekkumbagham in Thripunitura, had rushed the injured in his vehicle to the hospital. Sanjoe is being treated at a private hospital at Maradu. His condition remains stable, according to hospital sources.
The police suspect that Sanjoe might have dozed off, resulting in the accident. The goods carrier was going towards Kundannoor.
The autorickshaw driver died after the vehicle hit a wall near Maradu junction after he developed uneasiness while returning after rushing the injured to hospital. He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.
