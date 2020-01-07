Woman killed in accident

A woman died and her friend sustained serious injuries when their scooter was knocked down by a tanker lorry at Kundannoor Junction. Greeshma Susan, 29, of Kureekkad, who was riding the scooter, was run over by the tanker. Her friend and pillion rider Nancy remains critical.

They were proceeding towards the service road alongside Hotel Crown Plaza from the Kundannoor Junction when the lorry knocked them down.

Though both were rushed to a nearby hospital, Greeshma was declared brought dead.