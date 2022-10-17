Woman killed in accident at Angamaly

The Hindu Bureau
October 17, 2022 01:08 IST

A KSRTC bus passenger died early on Sunday morning after a tourist bus rammed the KSRTC bus which allegedly swerved to the side to enter the Angamaly bus stand. Seleena, 37, of Thirurangady, Malappuram, was seated on the back side of the KSRTC bus. She was thrown out of the bus in the impact of the collision. The victim, who had returned from the Middle East, was on her way home with relatives from the airport when the accident occurred.

Hunt on to identify boat that rammed ro-ro ferry

The Mulavukad police have launched a hunt to identify the fishing boat that rammed Sethusagar-1, the ro-ro ferry that operated on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route on Saturday night.

Video grab

A grab from the video of the incident showed that the boat’s name ended with ‘swaran’. It escaped from the scene soon after the accident and sailed into the sea. The boat is said to have come from some other district to Kochi. A probe is on, the police said.

