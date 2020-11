KOCHI

07 November 2020 00:25 IST

A 47-year-old woman died and her 23-year-old daughter sustained injuries reportedly after plywood pieces laden on a pickup van came loose and fell on their scooter at Maramoally near Perumbavoor on Friday. The deceased was identified as Fathima Salim, a resident of Eazipram, while her daughter Safna, remains admitted in a private hospital in the city.

