Kochi

Woman killed, daughter injured in accident

A 47-year-old woman died and her 23-year-old daughter sustained injuries reportedly after plywood pieces laden on a pickup van came loose and fell on their scooter at Maramoally near Perumbavoor on Friday. The deceased was identified as Fathima Salim, a resident of Eazipram, while her daughter Safna, remains admitted in a private hospital in the city.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2020 12:26:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/woman-killed-daughter-injured-in-accident/article33043926.ece

