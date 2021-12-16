KochiKOCHI 16 December 2021 22:51 IST
Woman jumps into backwaters
Updated: 16 December 2021 22:51 IST
A young woman reportedly jumped off the Kannangattu bridge into the backwaters in West Kochi late on Thursday.
Eyewitnesses identified the woman as a 23-year-old from Palluruthy though it is yet to be confirmed by the police. The incident occurred around 7.30 p.m.
A team was dispatched from Fort Kochi police station and efforts were on to rescue her late into the night.
