Woman hides mother’s body for three days

PALAKKAD

16 June 2020 20:56 IST

A woman at Chalavara, near Cherpulassery, is believed to have waited beside the body of her mother for three days hoping that she would resurrect.

The death of Omana, 72, who had retired as a teacher from A.U.P. School, Chalavara, was kept hidden for three days by her daughter Kavita, who had practised as a homoeo doctor.

Police said Kavitha sat beside her mother’s body for three days after she died on Saturday. She approached her neighbours on Tuesday morning after she found that her ‘wait for resurrection’ was in vain.

Her father, Sreedharan Pillai, an employee with the Department of Irrigation, had died several years ago.

Police registered a case for unnatural death. The body was shifted to District Hospital, Palakkad. The funeral will take place only after confirming its COVID-19 status.