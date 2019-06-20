Kochi

Woman held on charge of gold smuggling

The Air Intelligence unit of the Income Tax Department on Tuesday arrested a woman from Alappuzha on the charge of smuggling gold. The woman had reportedly dumped about 2.5 kg of gold in the women’s toilet at the Cochin International Airport when she became nervous while executing the smuggling three months ago. The woman was let off on conditional bail as she has promised to cooperate with the probe.

Dec 31, 2019

