Woman held for snatching away student’s chain

The North Paravur police on Wednesday arrested a woman on the charge of snatching away the chain of a college student.

The arrested was identified as Shahbanath, 24, of Alangad.

The accused, riding a scooter, allegedly stopped to ask the victim accompanied by her friend for directions and then snatched the chain and fled. She was wearing a jacket and helmet to hide her identity, the police said.

A team led by sub inspector Prashanth Nair, assistant sub inspector V.A. Abhilash, and senior civil police officers Binduraj, G.S. Chithra, and P.J. Swapna made the arrest.

Arrested for theft

The Kalady police recovered a stolen minivan and tracked down the accused within hours on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Nisar, 37, of Idukki. He had allegedly stolen the vehicle from a firm at Chengalvattathara Junction in the early morning hours. The theft was captured on CCTV footage based on which the police cast the net wide and passed on alerts to various stations.

He was eventually caught from Perumbavoor. Though he tried to flee, the police team chased him down. The stolen vehicle was found hidden near a school ground.

A team led by Station House Officer B. Santhosh, sub inspectors T.B. Bibin and Poly, assistant sub inspector Abdul Sathar, and senior civil police officers Manoj, Anilkumar, and Ignatius made the arrest.