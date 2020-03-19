Woman held for occult practices

The Cheranalloor police on Thursday arrested a woman on charge of indulging in occult practices as a potential remedy for the Covid-19.

The arrested was identified as Hajira Beevi, 47, of Cheranalloor. The police charged her under IPC Sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property and 269 (Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life).

She was picked up from her house at Cheranalloor around 1.45 p.m. on receiving a complaint that she was claiming to cure COVID-19 through unscientific and occult practices teetering on sorcery. She will be produced before the court on Friday.

“The accused was known to be engaged in similar practices to cure ailments including addiction to liquor. With the onset of COVID-19, she started ‘treatment’ for it and handing out ‘medicines’ like some powders and solutions,” said the police.

She was done in when a person caught her act on video and lodged a petition with the police. Following this, the police arrested her.