Woman held for abandoning infant

Police arrest her lover too

The Elamakkara police arrested a woman on the charge of abandoning her 10-month-old child and eloping with a man from Pathanamtitta, on Tuesday.

Her lover too has been arrested. The duo were remanded. The arrest was on the basis of a complaint by the woman’s mother.

Fake currency

The anti-terror squad of the Kerala Police and Elamakkara police on Tuesday arrested two youths on the charge of printing fake currency. They are Vipin Tomy (25) of Elamakkara and Suhail (26) of Deshabhimanu Road, Kaloor.

Printing equipment

They were in possession of 20 fake notes of ₹500 denomination, while another ₹42,350 worth of fake notes and the printing equipment were seized from their houses. Both have been remanded.