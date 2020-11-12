Woman given ₹1-lakh compensation

The Kochi Corporation has granted a compensation of ₹1 lakh to a software professional who fell into an uncovered drain at Jose Junction in 2017.

The compensation was granted on the basis of an order issued by Antony Dominic, Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission, in June this year. The Commission had asked the corporation to grant compensation within six weeks. The corporation secretary was also required to submit a report on the matter.

The corporation council recently approved the decision to grant compensation. When she fell into the drain, the young woman lost her bag with some money in it.

Since the drain was not covered by a slab, the commission had held the corporation responsible for the accident.