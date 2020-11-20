Woman gets life term for killing son

Teena of Mookkannur was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000 for murdering her 8-year-old son following a marital discord with her husband.
She had also attempted to commit suicide after killing her son.
The arguments of the woman that she was innocent didn’t find favour with P. J. Vincent, Additional District and Sessions Court judge for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violences against women and children.
After analysing the oral and documentary evidences coupled with the circumstances of the case, the court found that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the case against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt.
