Woman found murdered in rented home in Kochi; police on hunt for her partner

A highly decomposed body of a migrant woman, suspected to be strangled to death, was found in the kitchen of her rented home at Girinagar here on Monday afternoon.

The victim, suspected to be in her mid-30s, has been identified as Lakshmi of Maharashtra, though it could not be confirmed for want of personal IDs. Ram Bahadur Bisht, 46, who was living with her, is absconding and remains the prime suspect. He was into hair fixing.

The police are not sure whether the suspect was the victim’s husband or live-in partner. He is suspected to be from Nepal. Again, the police have no documents to verify his credentials. The couple had been living in the rented house for more than a year.

The body was found on the kitchen floor wrapped in plastic covers and blankets. It is suspected to be at least four days old.

Stench from the house was what led to the discovery of the body. “We initially thought that meat or something stored in the house could have gone sour. However, the presence of a particular species of flies around the house raised suspicions, and we alerted the police,” said a neighbour.

The police broke in and found the body, which was moved to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, on Tuesday after prolonged inquest proceedings.

“The absence of any ID proof means that we will now have to chase and track down the suspect the hard way,” said S. Sasidharan, Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order), Kochi City.

Asked why she did not bother to collect the IDs of her tenants, Janaky, the landlady, claimed that though she had asked for the Aadhaar card of Ram Bahadur, he did not part with it. “They [the couple] were introduced to me by a broker claiming that he had known them for close to a decade. I was told that they had some relatives in Gandhi Nagar in the city. There was once a vociferous dispute among the couple, and I had told the broker about it. At that time, the woman said they were simply talking, and that it was not a quarrel. I did not understand what they were talking about due to the language barrier,” she said.

The South police have registered a case and launched a manhunt.