Woman found hanging in hostel at Ponnurunni

She took her life reportedly due to mental stress, says FIR

She took her life reportedly due to mental stress, says FIR

A woman was found hanging in her room in a women’s hostel at Ponnurunni on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Athira, 30, of Meenachil, Kottayam. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The Kadavanthra police registered a case of unnatural death based on the statement of the victim’s brother. She was staying in Kochi as part of her job.

As per the FIR, the woman took her life reportedly due to mental stress. Though she was rushed to a private hospital in the city, she succumbed shortly thereafter.

A probe is underway. The body of the victim would be handed over to the kin after an autopsy.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.