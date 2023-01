January 05, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - KOCHI

A 36-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her house at Mattoor Junction near Kalady on Wednesday.

The police took her husband Shyju into custody on suspicion that she was murdered, though he denied any involvement.

The deceased, identified as Sunitha, was found dead by her neighbour, who later informed the police. It is learnt that she suffered a wound around her chest.