Woman found dead in Kochi hospital

May 18, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman who was undergoing treatment at Amrita Hospital was found dead on Thursday morning on the sunshade of the third floor of the hospital, in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The 32-year-old from Idukki was working as a psychiatrist at a major healthcare institute in Delhi. She was admitted to Amrita Hospital on May 8 for a surgical implantation on her hand. She had an accident while in Delhi and had a steel implant. Later, she developed complications around the implant, for which she was admitted to Amrita Hospital.

Her mother found her missing around 4 a.m., following which the police were alerted. Later, she was found with face down on the sunshade. The police said CCTV footage showed her climbing up to the 10th floor, raising suspicion of suicide. A case has been registered for unnatural death.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.