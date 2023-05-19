Woman found dead in apartment in Ernakulam

May 19, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KOCHI

A woman was found dead and her friend seriously injured with slashed hand veins in an apartment at Chembumukku on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Vaishnavi K., 21, of Kozhikode. The injured is Alex Jacob, 23, of Idukki. The Thrikkakara police suspect the woman’s death to be a case of suicide. The man was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, where his condition was said to be stable.

Both were working at a firm near Infopark and had moved into the rented apartment together a few weeks ago.

A Kerala Water Authority official who had gone to the apartment complex to record the water meter reading heard the sound of a wail. He found the door of the apartment ajar and found the two lying in a pool of blood. “The man was crying out and lamenting how he was being left alone,” said the official who alerted the police around 11 a.m.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide prima facie based on the statements of the injured. According to the statement, the two had a quarrel following which the woman locked herself up in a room and did not respond to repeated knocking on the door.

The man claimed to have found the woman hanging from the ceiling when he broke open the door. He further claimed to have brought her down and then cut his vein in an attempt to end his life.

The police said the exact reason for the death could be confirmed only after the post-mortem. A case for unnatural death has been registered.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000.