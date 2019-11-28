Woman found dead at Perumbavoor, rape suspected

The body of a middle-aged woman was found abandoned along Aluva-Perumbavoor Road in Perumbavoor town on Wednesday around 5.30 a.m. According to the police, she was raped and murdered.

Later in the day, the Perumbavoor police arrested the accused, Umar Ali, 27, of Nagaon district, Assam, from Perumbavoor when he was about to flee from the place.

The police said the woman was attacked and raped before being hacked to death with a hoe. They reportedly received CCTV footage from a nearby hotel of the accused dragging the woman away.

“The incident is suspected to have taken place sometime after 1 a.m. Both the accused and the victim were in the habit of wandering around,” said a police officer. There were reports raising doubts about the mental stability of the accused though the police declined to confirm it.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Section 302 (murder) and Section 375 (rape).

A team led by Perumbavoor DySP K. Bijumon and comprising Kalady Station House Officer T.R. Santhosh and Perumbavoor Sub Inspector Basil Thomas, among others, made the arrest within an hour of the discovery of the body. The accused was produced in court and remanded for 14 days.

Hit-and-run

The Njarakkal police on Wednesday arrested a person in connection with a hit-and-run case. The arrested is Jamaal, 52, of Alangad near Aluva. He is accused of fatally knocking down a pedestrian, Reeta Michael, 70, while driving an autorickshaw at Ochanthuruthu near Vypeen on November 18.

Though the police found that an autorickshaw was involved in the accident thanks to CCTV footage from near the spot, its registration number was not clear. However, the name ‘Alkamol’ inscribed on the vehicle and some of its stand-out features eventually helped the police track down the accused.

A team led by Njarakkal Station House Officer M.K. Murali, Sub Inspector Sangeeth Job, assistant sub inspector S. Shahir, and civil police officer Mirash made the arrest. The accused was produced in court and remanded for 14 days.

Held for smuggling

The Perumbavoor police on Wednesday arrested a person on the charge of smuggling in banned tobacco products worth around ₹72,000 for sale among school students. The accused is Niyas, 28, of Thandekkad near the eastern suburbs of the district. The contraband was seized from a godown in Vengola village. The accused was slapped with provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. A team led by Perumbavoor Sub Inspector Basil Thomas made the arrest. He was produced in court and remanded.