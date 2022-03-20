Woman found dead at apartment complex in Kochi

A 62-year-old woman, who had arrived in the city from Malaysia on Saturday, was found dead outside her apartment complex near Changampuzha Park on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Chandrika, reportedly jumped from the 12th floor of the complex. The Elamakkara police said her husband had gone to the temple when the incident was reported. She was reportedly under treatment for depression.

People with suicidal tendencies may contact helpline number of Maithri 0484 2540530 or toll-free number 1-800-273-8255.