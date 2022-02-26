Woman falls to death from highrise

KOCHI

A woman died after falling from the 13th floor of an apartment complex in Chittoor in a suspected case of suicide on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Reshma Abraham, 26, from Pathanamthitta. Reportedly, she was a resident doctor doing internal medical training with a private hospital in the city. The Cheranalloor police have registered a case for unnatural death even as a probe is under way to find the reason behind the death. The police have collected CCTV footage from the apartment complex.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal - 0495-2760000 and DISHA – 1056.